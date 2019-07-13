Having a Pet Event?

Priceless Pets Pet Mania Kids Day Camp

Pet Mania is an animal learning and interactive day camp that will include classroom activities, projects and lots of animal love and affection while promoting responsible pet ownership. The camp is available to children grades kindergarten through 6th.

Special Needs Animals: June 22 - July 26

8:30am-2:30pm • $150

   How we care for animals with special needs and how animals care for people with special needs.

Aquatics Animals: Aug 5 - 9 • 8:30am-2:30pm • $150

   Visit with life under the sea.

Upland Animal Shelter (Landacena Building)

1325 San Bernardino Road, Upland

Dog Days (and Cat) of Summer

$5 Cat Adoptions • 1/2 off Dog Adoptions

through

Inland Valley Humane Society

500 Humane Way, Pomona

909-623-9777 • www.ivhsspca.org

 

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic

August 6, 2019

12:00pm-2:00pm

3560 Grand Ave., Suites J & K, Chino Hills

