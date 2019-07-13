Priceless Pets Pet Mania Kids Day Camp
Pet Mania is an animal learning and interactive day camp that will include classroom activities, projects and lots of animal love and affection while promoting responsible pet ownership. The camp is available to children grades kindergarten through 6th.
Special Needs Animals: June 22 - July 26
8:30am-2:30pm • $150
How we care for animals with special needs and how animals care for people with special needs.
Aquatics Animals: Aug 5 - 9 • 8:30am-2:30pm • $150
Visit with life under the sea.
Upland Animal Shelter (Landacena Building)
1325 San Bernardino Road, Upland
Dog Days (and Cat) of Summer
$5 Cat Adoptions • 1/2 off Dog Adoptions
Inland Valley Humane Society
500 Humane Way, Pomona
909-623-9777 • www.ivhsspca.org
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic
August 6, 2019
12:00pm-2:00pm
3560 Grand Ave., Suites J & K, Chino Hills
