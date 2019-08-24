August
Aug 1...DOGust Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs
Aug 3-9...International Assistance Dog Week
Aug 4...International Owl Awareness Day
Aug 8...International Cat Day
Aug 10...Spoil Your Dog Day
Aug 26...National Dog Day
Aug 28...Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
Aug 30...National Holistic Pet Day
