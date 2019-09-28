OCTOBER 2019

ASPCA’s Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog Month

American Humane Association’s Adopt-A-Dog Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Pet Wellness Month

Oct 1...National Black Dog Day

Oct 1...National Fire Pup Day

Oct 4...World Animal Day

Oct 5...Blessing of the Animals Day

Oct 1-7...National Walk Your Dog Week

Oct 9...National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

Oct 16...National Feral Cat Day

Oct 21...Reptile Awareness Day

Oct 27...National Pit Bull Awareness Day

Oct 29...National Cat Day

