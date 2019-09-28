OCTOBER 2019
ASPCA’s Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog Month
American Humane Association’s Adopt-A-Dog Month
National Animal Safety and Protection Month
National Pet Wellness Month
Oct 1...National Black Dog Day
Oct 1...National Fire Pup Day
Oct 4...World Animal Day
Oct 5...Blessing of the Animals Day
Oct 1-7...National Walk Your Dog Week
Oct 9...National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
Oct 16...National Feral Cat Day
Oct 21...Reptile Awareness Day
Oct 27...National Pit Bull Awareness Day
Oct 29...National Cat Day
