The new year has arrived and along with it a bundle of new laws. While most of the laws do not pertain to pets or animals there are many that do. Below are the new 2020 laws reflecting our society's increasing perception and treatment of animals and their right to a life free from cruelty and abuse.
SB 1249
Banning Sale Of Cosmetics Tested On Animals
California is the first state to bar cosmetic companies from selling products if they were tested on animals.
SB 313
Banning Most Animals From Circuses
California becomes the third state, behind Hawaii and New Jersey, to ban most animals from circuses, including bears, tigers, elephants and monkeys. The law exempts rodeos and does not apply to domesticated dogs, cats and horses.
AB 719
Banning Alligator Or Crocodile Products
California’s ban on importing and selling alligator or crocodile products takes effect, though the state of Louisiana is suing to block the prohibition.
SB 395
Legal To Eat Roadkill
California becomes the latest state to allow for the eventual use of road-killed deer, elk, pronghorn antelope and wild pigs. But wildlife wardens warn it’s still illegal to collect roadkill because a state permitting and tracking program is not yet in place.
SB 245
Public Animal Shelters Veteran Adoption Fees
This law prohibits public animal shelters from charging an adoption fee for a dog or cat if the adopter’s valid license or identification card indicates veteran status. The bill would also authorize a public animal shelter to limit the number of dogs and cats adopted from that public animal shelter by an eligible veteran to one dog and cat each 6-month period.
AB 588
Dog Bite Disclosures
This law requires shelters and rescues to disclose that a dog, at the age of 4 months or older, bit a person and broke that person’s skin, thus requiring a state-mandated bite quarantine, before selling, giving away, or otherwise releasing the dog, to disclose in writing to the person to whom the dog is released the dog’s bite history and the circumstances related to the bite.
AB 1125
Animal Control Officer Standards Act
Creates voluntary standards for the certification of Animal Control Officers. Requires CalAnimals to develop and maintain standards for a program to certify animal control officers. This includes completing at least 20 hours of a course in animal care and at least 40 hours of a course in state laws relating to the powers and duties of ACOs. Fees will be established by CalAnimals to manage these responsibilities.
AB 128
Horse Protection
Requires written bill of sale and sworn statement that horse purchased at a public or private auction is not being purchased for slaughter.
SB 397
Public Transit Operators Evacuation Orders For Passengers With Pets
This bill would require the Office of Emergency Services and the Department of Food and Agriculture, in consultation with public transit operators and county emergency management officials, to develop best practices for allowing pets on public transit vehicles serving areas subject to an evacuation order.
AB 169
Guide, Signal, And Service Dogs Injury Or Death
This law expands the scope or restitution to include medical expenses, loss of wages, and replacement costs to any person convicted of injuring or killing a service animal.
AB 415
Victim Pet Reloaction Compensation
This law would allow victim compensation to include “expenses incurred in relocating” the costs of temporary housing for any pets belonging to the victim.
AB 44
Fur Products Prohibition
This law makes it unlawful to sell, offer for sale, display for sale, trade, or distribute a fur product in this state.It remains legal to trap animals for other purposes, including pest control and public health.
AB 1254
Bobcat Bill
This bill makes it unlawful to hunt, trap, or otherwise take a bobcat, except under specified circumstances, including under a depredation permit. The bill, upon appropriation of funds by the Legislature for this purpose, commencing January 1, 2025, would authorize the commission to open a bobcat hunting season in any area determined by the commission to require a hunt, as specified.
AB 1553
Animal Impoundment
This law cleans up language in existing code with more current, appropriate terms. “Pound” is now changed to “animal shelter,” “poundkeeper” to “shelter director,” “pound officer” to “animal control officer,” “destroyed” to “euthanized,” and any reference to him/her has been removed.
SB 787
Committee On Agriculture, Animal Welfare
This law replaces the terms “pound” and “poundmaster” with “animal shelter” and “sheltermaster or shelter director,” respectively. References to the State Humane Association of California and the California Animal Control Directors Association are replaced with the California Animal Welfare Association to reflect the merger of the two entities.
AB 611
Sexual Abuse Of Animals
This law closes loophole to make any sexual act with an animal a crime. The law authorizes seizure of animal victims and add sexual abuse to the list of offenses that would prohibit the person from owning, caring for, etc. animals for a specified period of time after conviction.
AB 1565
Stray Kittens Adoption
This law authorizes a kitten under 8 weeks of age that is reasonably believed to unowned to be available immediately for adoption beginning on the day on which the kitten is seized, taken up, or impounded through the entire holding period.
SB 637
Prevention Of Animal Homelessness And Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund
This law permits humane societies and SPCAs providing animal control services for a local public agency to receive funds from the program and requires that the department report on its website the process for awarding money and itemization of how funds were awarded.
