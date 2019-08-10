Reptile Super Show
World’s Largest Reptile Show & Sale. Over 100,000 sq.ft. of reptile, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more.
Sat., Aug. 10 • 10:00am-6:00pm
Sun., Aug. 11 • 11:00am-5:00pm
Adults/$14 • Kids (12 & under)/$9
Pomona Fairplex/Expo Hall 9
1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona
++Do not bring pets
Clear the Shelters
5th Annual Clear the Shelters campaign offering pet adoptions for a reduced fee to help reduce the number of animals in shelters. Sponsored by NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA. Saturday, August 17 • 10:00am-5:30pm
Adoption Fee: $20 includes the spay/neuter surgery,
microchip and up-to-date vaccines.
Priceless Pet Rescue
2587 Chino Hills Parkway, Unit C, Chino Hills
Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA
500 Humane Way, Pomona www.ivhsspca.org
Wine and Brew for the Rescue
Join Priceless Pet Rescue for a fun evening of wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, dancing, raffles and more! All proceeds go right back into “saving one by one until there are none”.
Saturday, August 24
7:00pm-11:00pm • $70-$100
14925 Cal Aero Dr.,
Hangar B-181, Chino
++Do not bring pets
