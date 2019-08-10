Reptile Super Show

World’s Largest Reptile Show & Sale. Over 100,000 sq.ft. of reptile, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more.

Sat., Aug. 10 • 10:00am-6:00pm

Sun., Aug. 11 • 11:00am-5:00pm

Adults/$14 • Kids (12 & under)/$9 

Pomona Fairplex/Expo Hall 9

1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona

www.reptilesupershow.com

++Do not bring pets

Clear the Shelters

5th Annual Clear the Shelters campaign offering pet adoptions for a reduced fee to help reduce the number of animals in shelters. Sponsored by NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA. Saturday, August 17 • 10:00am-5:30pm

Adoption Fee: $20 includes the spay/neuter surgery,

                             microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

Priceless Pet Rescue

2587 Chino Hills Parkway, Unit C, Chino Hills

www.pricelesspetrescue.org

Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA

500 Humane Way, Pomona   www.ivhsspca.org

Wine and Brew for the Rescue

Join Priceless Pet Rescue for a fun evening of wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, dancing, raffles and more! All proceeds go right back into “saving one by one until there are none”.

Saturday, August 24

7:00pm-11:00pm • $70-$100

14925 Cal Aero Dr.,

Hangar B-181, Chino

Tickets: www.wineandbrew.pricelesspetrescue.org

++Do not bring pets

