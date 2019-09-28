St. Francis of Assisi - Blessing of the Animals
Join us in giving thanks and remembrance for animals in a service led by Pastor Woody Hall. Animals of every kind are invited to this special ceremony featuring prayer, readings, and music. By request, a blessing will be offered for each individual pet that attends. Participants are welcome to bring pet photos and mementos for sharing, as they celebrate, honor, and remember the precious animals that have blessed their lives with love and loyalty.
Friday, October 4th • 5:30pm • Free
The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley
374 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino
909-386-1400 • www.hssbv.org
++All pets are welcome. Please bring your pet on a leash or in an appropriate pet carrier. Drinking water for pets will be available.
“Howler-Ween” Party
Casino Night & Dog House Auction
Gamble the night away. Enjoy gaming, music, food and fun! Unique dog houses auction. Costumes are encouraged, but not required! Arrive by 7:00 pm to enter the Best Costume contest!
Saturday, October 12th • 4:30pm-9:30pm
Pre-sale ticket: $25/ea. $40/couples Door ticket: $30/ea. or $50/couple
Includes food, drink ticket, raffle ticket and $100 in Casino Cash.
The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley
374 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino
909-386-1400 ext. 218 • www.hssbv.org
++This event is for guests 21 years of age and older.
Bunny Expo 2019
Bunny Halloween costume contest and photo shoot, vet health checks, grooming, fortune teller, agility course, silent auction and raffle.
Sunday, October 13th • 12-5pm • Free
Bunny Bunch Rabbit Rescue
10534 Bechler River Ave., Fountain Valley
1-(833) -3RABBIT 1-(833)- 372-2248 • BunnyBunch.org
Howl-O-Wine ‘N Brew
Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
A pet friendly event full of booze, brews, boos, and...pooches! Enjoy tastings from local breweries, wine merchants and family vineyards as well as farm to table edibles. Every ticket comes with a Souvenir Tasting Glass for unlimited tastes of Brews, Wine, and Liquor. Plus, enjoy Food Bites, Access to the Silent Auction, and Pet Contests so your furry friend can join the fun too. Want more perks go VIP
Friday, October 18th • 6pm-9pm • General: $50.00 • VIP: $75.00
The Farm @ Pomona Fairplex, 2118 N. White Ave, Pomona
