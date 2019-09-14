September
Happy Cat Month
Animal Pain Awareness Month
National Service Dogs Month
Sept. 14...National Iguana Awareness Day
Sept. 18...Hug Your Hound Day
Sept. 18...National Pet Memorial Day
Sept. 13...Pet Birth Defect Awareness Day
Sept. 21...Puppy Mill Awareness Day
Sept. 21...Responsible Dog Ownership Day
Sept. 28...International Rabbit Day
Sept. 22...National Elephant Appreciation Day
Sept. 23...Dogs In Politics Day (aka Checkers Day)
Sept. 24-30...National Deaf Dog Awareness Week
Sept. 22-28...National Dog Week
Sept. 22-28...Sea Otter Awareness Week
