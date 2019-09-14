September Calendar 2019

September

Happy Cat Month

Animal Pain Awareness Month

National Service Dogs Month

Sept. 14...National Iguana Awareness Day

Sept. 18...Hug Your Hound Day 

Sept. 18...National Pet Memorial Day

Sept. 13...Pet Birth Defect Awareness Day

Sept. 21...Puppy Mill Awareness Day

Sept. 21...Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Sept. 28...International Rabbit Day

Sept. 22...National Elephant Appreciation Day

Sept. 23...Dogs In Politics Day (aka Checkers Day)

Sept. 24-30...National Deaf Dog Awareness Week

Sept. 22-28...National Dog Week

Sept. 22-28...Sea Otter Awareness Week

