Wine and Brew for the Rescue
Join Priceless Pet Rescue for a fun evening of wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, dancing, raffles and more! All proceeds go right back into “saving one by one until there are none”.
Saturday, August 24th • 7:00 pm-11:00 pm • $70-$100
14925 Cal Aero Dr., Hangar B-181, Chino
++Do not bring pets
Doggie Poolooza
Dog owners can bring their four legged pals who have had to endure the summer heat in a fur coat, for a last dip in the cool pool. In addition to the zero entry pool the event also boasts a Doggie Swimsuit Competition, a Dog/Owner look-a-like contest, Top Dog Talent Show, and Lil’ Dog Races and more.
Small Dogs: September 7th & 15th • 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Large Dogs: September 8th & 14th• 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
$5/human, $1/dog, Free parking
Yucaipa Regional Park, 33900 Oak Glen Rd., Yucaipa
For rules and regulations: http://cms.sbcounty.gov/parks/Parks/YucaipaRegionalPark/Events.aspx
Inland Valley’s Dog Leg Classic
Golfers receive a round of golf on a private course, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and participation in “longest drive” and “closest to the pin” contests and banquet awards dinner.
Monday, September 23rd • 9:00 am
$175/person or $700/foursome
Western Hills Country Club,
1800 Carbon Canyon Rd., Chino Hills
909-623-9777, ext. 601 or email; lroybal@ivhsspca.org
++Do not bring pets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.