July
National Dog House Repairs Month
National Lost Pet Prevention Month
July 29...World Tiger Day
July 31...National Mutt Day
August
Aug 1...DOGust Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs
Aug 3-9...International Assistance Dog Week
Aug 4...International Owl Awareness Day
Aug 8...International Cat Day
Aug 10...Spoil Your Dog Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.