Though they might be most often associated with dogs, ticks can affect cats as well. According to Blue Cross for Pets, cats are most likely to encounter ticks if they live near areas with lots of deer and sheep or in regions where other wildlife, such as hedgehogs and rabbits, are present. While ticks are active throughout the year, cats are most likely to encounter them between spring and autumn. That’s due in part to the climate during these seasons, which tends to be warmer and therefore more inviting to cats, compelling them to spend more time outdoors than they do in winter. Ticks, which are egg-shaped, are big enough to spot, so cat owners should conduct a careful examination of their cats’ fur each time they come into the house after spending time in the yard. Blue Cross for Pets notes that ticks feel like small bumps on a cat’s skin. Ticks are most likely to attach themselves to particular areas of a cat’s body. These areas include the head, neck, ears, and feet. Routine brushing, especially whenever cats come inside after time spent outdoors, can help cat owners spot and remove ticks from their cats. It’s important to recognize that indoor cats are not invulnerable to ticks, as other pets and humans can track ticks indoors. Periodic inspections and brushing of indoor cats can protect them from ticks and the diseases ticks carry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.