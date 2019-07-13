Georgie has seen so many vets. According to the exam with the neurological department at SCVSH Bluepearl Special and Emergency, Georgie is alert with normal cranial nerve. He is a paraplegic with fixed frog leg positioning and was diagnosed with a heart murmur Grade IV/VI. We have been referred to a cardiologist.
This news is so exciting as the doctor believes that Georgie can live out his life with the assistance of a wheel chair and physical therapy.
We do not know how long we have with Georgie as life is so uncertain, but we can say with certainty that he has not only lifted our spirits on so many occasions, but has taught us what it is to be a fighter. Day in and day out he fights for his life and we couldn't ask for more from him!
We truly cannot say thank you enough for all of you who have donated to his care. It will be a long road for him, but we know with all of you guys cheering him on, he will continue to make great improvements medically!
We are still accepting donations for his care via venmoww@pricelesspetrescue or on our website pricelesspetrescue.org/donate
