Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Theft from motor vehicle, 5400 block of G Street, midnight.
Theft, 14000 block of Benson Avenue, 3 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Possession of narcotics for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Assault, 5500 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:10 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Assault, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Revere Street, 5:30 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Vandalism, 6100 block of Joaquin Street, 10:33 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Basswood Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Possession of drug materials, 1600 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Park Place, 11:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 5500 block of Dover Street, 3:58 p.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Edison Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Using tear gas against a person except in self defense, 13100 block of Second Street, 6:24 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicle, 12600 block of Witherspoon Road, 7:45 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Conifer Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 11:37 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Theft from motor vehicle, 14200 block of Ironbark Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12400 block of Concord Court, 4:19 a.m.
Lost bank card, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:45 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 11;19 a.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Barbara Street, 12:09 p.m.
Theft, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Theft, Bickmore and Huckleberry avenues, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Vandalism, 12600 block of Kumquat Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 1:18 p.m.
Theft of a trailer, 6300 block of Ortega Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Branding Iron Place, 4 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Branding Iron Place, 5 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Oaks Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Chino Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Burglary, 12900 block of 14th Street, 4:30 a.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Carmen Street, 12:56 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:50 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 6600 block of Eisenhower Court, 9:30 p.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
Mail theft, 6500 block of Homan Court, 3:46 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13500 block of Zivi Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
Theft, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Seventh Street, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Foxcroft Court, 5:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:51 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Possession of drug materials, 6700 block of Manzanita Street, 12:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Edison Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 9:05 a.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 9:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Edison avenues, 11:43 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 6:39 a.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Oakwood Lane, 9:47 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Greens Court, 7:03 p.m.
Fraud, 4400 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 7:56 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
Mail theft, 15800 block of Tanberry Drive, 2:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 2700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:17 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:41 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Peyton Drive, 10:47 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Vandalism, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 4:50 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and English Road, 1:53 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 4:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Beverly Glen Road, 11:20 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16500 block of Misty Hill Drive, 8:02 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
Theft, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:37 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:31 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Burglary, 13900 block of Laredo Lane, 12:30 a.m.
Under the influence, Violet Street and Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:12 a.m.
Identity theft, 1600 block of Diamond Valley Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Grand and San Felipe avenues, 10:25 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Burglary, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 3:48 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Eastridge Court, 6:01 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Camino Del Largo Drive, 6:46 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Brookside Drive, 6:55 p.m.
