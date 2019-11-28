Chino Police Department
Monday, Nov. 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Shasta Court, 6:30 a.m.
Robbery, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Mail theft, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, noon.
Identity theft, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 1:25 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Mail theft, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 5 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
Altering vehicle registration, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of D Street, 1:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Bad check offense, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Norton Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:43 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8300 block of Chino Corona Road, 8:18 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 9:10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11700 block of Serra Avenue, 10 a.m.
Assault, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Carjacking, County Road and East End Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:14 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Witherspoon Road, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 6 a.m.
Mail theft, 6700 block of Elm Court, 7:45 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Las Flores Drive, 10:51 a.m.
Forgery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Madison Street, 5:58 a.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and D Street, 10:49 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:14 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 bock of Madison Street, 12:25 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of 12th Street, 6:12 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3 a.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:01 p.m. Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Walnut Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Monday, Nov. 18
Under the influence, 14500 block of Violet Street, 5:32 p.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 1:34 a.m.
Under the influence, Stanfield Court and Acadia Drive, 6:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, East End and Taft avenues (county area), 8:32 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Possession of narcotics, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 2:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:13 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 6:49 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Driving under the influence, Slate Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 4:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Ashbrook Drive, 7:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Green Tree Court and Beverly Glen Road, 8:04 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:19 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Copper Road, 7:10 p.m.
Carjacking, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
Theft, 2800 block of Hawk Road, 10:04 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15300 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Theft, 16300 block of Rainbow Ridge Road, 8:02 a.m.
Fraud, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Maplewood Drive, 3:53 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Valle Vista Drive, 1:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 8:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4800 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:57 p.m.
Fraud, 5500 block of Brynwood Way, 7:23 p.m.
