Chino police jailed a 27-year-old Ontario man on suspicion of forcefully stealing a woman’s purse Sunday morning in Chino.
Alex Anthony Barrera was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of robbery and a parole violation.
Police were called at 11:08 a.m. to the area of Benson Avenue and Philadelphia Street on a report a purse was taken.
Twenty minutes later, Chino Police found the suspect in the 5500 block of Philadelphia Street with the purse in his possession.
He was arrested without incident.
“The purse was returned to the victim,” said Chino Police spokeswoman Chris Wolff.
