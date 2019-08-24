A woman from Perris and a man from San Dimas were jailed Aug. 16 on suspicion of armed robbery after fighting with loss prevention officers, following a theft at a Chino Target store.
Alyssa Marie Harkins, 21, and Johnny Harkins, 19, were booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, grand theft and possession of stolen property.
Ms. Harkins had an outstanding warrant, police said.
Chino police officers were called at 3:57 p.m. on a report of a fight in front of the Target at 5555 Philadelphia St.
“The two suspects had fled the location in a vehicle just prior to officers’ arrival,” said Chino police spokeswoman Chris Wolff.
Officers arrested the suspects about a half-hour later in the area of Grove Avenue and the 60 Freeway in Ontario. No injuries were reported.
