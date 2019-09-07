(Editor’s note: Crime reports from Chino Hills Police were not available this week from the department).
Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, Central and Chino avenues, 2:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Stallion Avenue and Blaze Street, 8 a.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Cypress Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
Mail theft, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 3 p.m.
Theft, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Albers Way, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Fern Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Fern Avenue, 8 p.m.
Vandalism, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Second Street, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Amarillo Avenue, 4 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 16700 block of Chino Corona Road, 6:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8500 block of Market Street, 6:30 a.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Fern Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Fern Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:04 a.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Robbery, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
Fictitious check, Monte Vista Avenue and Tyler Street, 9:48 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, noon.
Forgery, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Iroquois Place, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:53 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Vandalism, 14400 block of Colby Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Robbery, 13500 block of Frady Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Disorderly conduct, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Dublin Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Doheny Drive, 4:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Sex crime, 6800 block of Stone Pine Court, 8:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 9:04 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Burglary, 5400 block of B Street, 6:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13500 block of Third Street, 10:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 11:53 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Apple Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Yellowstone Circle, 3:06 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:01 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault with intent to rape, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:46 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8:07 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Huckleberry Avenue, 10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2
Theft from motor vehicles, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 9 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 4:32 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Derby Avenue, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
Theft, 6200 block of Chino Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
