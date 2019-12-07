Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 12:29 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6300 block of Lee Court, 4:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of East End Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5000 block of Adams Street, 1:49 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 9 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Foxcroft Court, 6:59 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of 10th Street, 12:20 a.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Washington Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 4:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 14400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Possession of drug materials, Norton Avenue and Riverside Drive, 2:31 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13900 block of Villanova Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:59 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and Riverside Drive, 7:04 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 14100 block of Leyden Avenue, 11 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Mail theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:32 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6200 block of Boxwood Lane, 3:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 3:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 9 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 6:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Glen Court, 8:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 15300 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 12:33 p.m.
Bad check offense, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:59 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10:03 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Drunk in public, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:37 a.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Vandalism, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 2:47 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 1:26 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:43 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Sedona Drive, 7:50 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 10900 block of Pipeline Avenue (county area of Chino), 3:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Slate Drive and Pine Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:13 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:45 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 12:29 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.