A 35-year-old Pomona man was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of trying to force a woman in his car after a fight in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Chino.
Dany Isbosed Nietopineda was booked on $275,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
Police said the suspect and the woman knew each other prior to the 11:43 p.m. altercation.
Officers were called on a report of an unknown trouble in a parking lot, finding a fight had taken place and a man was trying to forcefully put a woman into his car, police said.
The man fled before officers arrived.
He was arrested about two hours later at his home in the 1700 block of S. Garey Avenue in Pomona.
Mr. Nietopineda is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, violation of a court order and kidnapping, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.