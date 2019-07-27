Three Chino men riding in a Nissan pickup truck were killed Tuesday morning after a head-on crash with a semitruck on Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
There were no other passengers in the pickup truck, officials said.
Two of the men have been identified as Daniel Padilla and Raul Pineda. The name of the third man has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s investigators said the pickup truck was traveling south on Pearblossom Highway around 7 a.m. when the truck and semi collided between 60th and 70th streets.
“The force of the impact caused the semi-trailer truck’s cabin to erupt in flames,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Palmdale station responded to the scene. Two of the three men died at the scene and the third man died later at a hospital, sheriff’s investigators said.
The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
“At this time, it appears the Nissan truck veered into oncoming traffic,” the statement said.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Palmdale is located about 75 miles northwest of Chino.
