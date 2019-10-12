Chino Valley Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Johnson
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Valley Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Johnson, left, receives his retirement plaque from fire board president John DeMonaco Wednesday night. Chief Johnson, 51, retired Sept. 22 after a nearly 30-year career with Chino Valley Fire. He was hired as a firefighter-paramedic in November 1989, became a captain in 2001, a battalion chief in September 2017 and the deputy chief in emergency services this year in June. He was also project coordinator for the district’s transition to a new dispatch center this year.

