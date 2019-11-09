Two men and a woman were jailed last Saturday morning after a robbery at a home in the 12900 block of Canary Court in Chino.
Mariah Rose Velarde, Victor Daniel Orozco and Timothy Austin Szulczewski, all of Chino, were booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery. Bail was set at $100,000.
Chino police were called at 8:20 a.m. on a report of a robbery, said Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The victim advised he had gone to the residence on Canary Court with a female, Mariah Velarde,” he said. “While inside the residence, he was robbed at gun point for cash by Mr. Orozco and Mr. Szulczewski.”
The three suspects were arrested without incident at 9:09 a.m. the lieutenant said.
