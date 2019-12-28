DUI checkpoint nets two arrests
Chino Police Department arrested two people at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Dec. 20 in the 4900 block of Riverside Drive in Chino. Officers screened drivers between 6:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Ten drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license. Officers also arrested three people on various other criminal charges, six motorists were issued citations for various infractions and eight vehicles were towed, police said.
“DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests,” according to a Chino Police news release. “Last year, the Chino Police Department investigated numerous DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 37 others.”
Chino Police have scheduled another DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, March 6.
