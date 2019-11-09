Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive, 6:02 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Fern Avenue and Corybus Street, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 2:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 4800 block of Southfork Road, 3:13 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Eisenhower Court, 3:59 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, Mill Creek and Pine avenues, 6:51 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of E. Preserve Loop, 9 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Burglary, 12300 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15900 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 8:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Tucker Avenue, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 9:59 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Murrieta Street, 3:19 p.m.
False impersonation, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 3:36 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 3:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Serene Avenue, 5 p.m.
Annoyance, 12800 block of 10th Street, 6:49 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Disorderly conduct, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 2 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Robbery, 12900 block of Canary Court, 8:19 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Gun Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:52 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5:12 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Gun Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 11:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Theft from motor vehicles, 14600 block of Willamette Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Sexual assault, 5100 block of Washington Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:30 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Identity theft, Chino Avenue at the 71 Freeway, 12:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Village Drive, 6:08 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:53 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Possession of a controlled substance, 14700 block of Maywood Drive, 6:04 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Timberwood Court, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Coralwood Drive, 6:11 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Whirlaway Lane, 8:32 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Fraud, 14700 block of Willow Creek Lane, 2:09 p.m.
Identity theft, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 5:01 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 11:46 a.m.
Drunk in public, Rosewood Way and Beechwood Lane, 1:04 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 2:37 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:53 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Theft, 3100 block of Payne Ranch Road, 8:58 a.m.
Trespassing, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 6:27 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Highview Street, 7:18 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Buckwheat Street, 7:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 11:12 a.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Hanover Way, 12:07 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2100 block of Calle Bienvenida, 3 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:47 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 17800 block of Antherium Drive, 7:32 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:44 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Melody Road, 3:03 p.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Phidias Lane, 3:19 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 1:31 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 4:47 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:42 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:04 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.