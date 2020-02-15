Fire reported inside CIM chow hall
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters extinguished an electrical fire last Saturday morning at the California Institution for Men, 14901 Central Ave., Chino. No injuries were reported.
“The fire was contained to the chow hall with no extension to other areas of the prison,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m.
“Southern California Edison worked to mitigate the electrical issue,” Ms. De Guevara added. Once the electrical issue was resolved, firefighters extinguished the fire, she said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Winds cause power outage
Nearly 1,800 Southern California Edison customers in Chino were without power for 20 minutes and 139 among those were without power for several hours Monday after wind gusts caused a power line to fall near Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Chino police officers and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called around 1 p.m. on a report of wires down and a smoldering fire.
Riverside Drive was closed in both directions from Ross to Magnolia avenues and Magnolia Avenue was closed south of Riverside Drive to Barbara Street and north of Riverside to Salem.
Power was restored to all customers by 7:30 p.m., according to Southern California Edison. No injuries were reported.
Saint Paddy’s Fest March 7
Tickets for the Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s Saint Paddy’s Fest, scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, are available online.
Participants ages 21 and over will receive unlimited beer tastings from more than 50 local independent breweries, take part in games and raffles, and purchase food from several food trucks in attendance. The Chino Valley Fire District and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department Pipes and Drums will perform, as will The Young Dubliners, organizers said.
The Shoppes at Chino Hills is located at 13920 City Center Drive, on the southeast corner of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, west of the 71 Freeway.
Cost is $55, plus a $2 service fee. VIP admission tickets are $120, plus a $2 service fee.
With VIP entry, ticket holders can enter the event an hour early and visit the private backstage seating area.
Designated driver admission tickets are $20, which gives the ticket holder access to the event, live performances and access to food, water and other non-alcoholic beverages, organizers said.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley Fire Foundation.
No one under age 21 will be admitted.
Tickets are available at https://chinovalleyfirefoun dation.ticketspice.com/saint-paddys-festival-2020.
Police offer Spanish Citizen Academy
The Chino Police Department is accepting applications for its new Spanish Citizen Academy program, to be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 through April 2 at police headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way (north of Walnut Avenue, between Central and Benson avenues).
The academy allows people who live or work in Chino to experience several aspects of law enforcement through presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Spanish-speaking officers and Chino Police staff members will give the presentations.
Applicants must be 18 or older, live or work in the City of Chino, as well as pass a minimal background check.
Information: Natalie Aguirre at 334.3510 or Naguirre@chinopd.or Apply at https://chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/sketfv10y3v45o/.
harps collection March 28
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to a Chino Valley Fire flyer. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino. Proof of residency will be required.
Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
