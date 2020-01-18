Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Disorderly conduct, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:33 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Apricot Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 11:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 11:41 a.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:24 p.m.
Trailer theft, El Prado Road and Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary, Schaefer and Euclid avenues, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Possession of narcotics for sale, Monte Vista Avenue at the 60 Freeway, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Sonoma Court, 12:01 a.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8900 block of Remington Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
Assault, 14500 block Ramona Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Retreat Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, on Benson Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 11:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:20 p.m.
Theft, 8700 block of Applewood Street, 3 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:57 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4700 block of Walden Street, 10:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Mail theft, 8500 block of Founders Grove Street, 5:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of 18th Street, 1;05 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8 p.m.
False impersonation, 13600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Forgery, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:54 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12000 block of Carlisle Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
Vandalism, 4300 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:30 a.m.
Assault, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
Assault, 14500 block of Central Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Oaks Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13500 block of Cypress Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
Theft, 6100 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 4:36 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:16 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 5100 block of Glenview Street, 1:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Silver Sage Court, 8:32 p.m.
Robbery, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:54 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Fallen Oak Lane, 9:14 a.m.
Theft, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
Trespassing, 4600 block of Francis Avenue (county area), 1:08 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 6:41 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Burglary, 2000 block of Avenida Hacienda, 8:42 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Possession of narcotics, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:23 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Possession of a controlled substance, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 11:23 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Via La Mesa, 1:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Drunk in public, 4600 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 2:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 15000 block of Whirlaway Lane, 8:38 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.