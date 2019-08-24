Chino police jailed a 23-year-old Mira Loma man Aug. 13 after a man was robbed of his cell phone and beaten in front of a business.
Jacob Battershill is being held on $850,000 bail at the Adelanto Detention Center in the high desert, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious bodily injury, said police spokeswoman Chris Wolff.
Officers were called at 1:20 a.m. about a man suffering from injuries.
“Officers learned that the subject was physically assaulted and robbed of his cell phone in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Street,” Mrs. Wolff said.
Police located a suspect at 4:26 a.m. in the 5500 block of Philadelphia, finding evidence linking the man to the crime.
A woman, identified as Dina LaBarca, 50, of Chino, was with the suspect and arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center but was released with a citation five hours later.
