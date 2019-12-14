Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Vandalism, 15800 block of Euclid Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft 12500 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Fern Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Humboldt Place, 5:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Yellowstone Circle, 10:30 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:57 p.m.
Mail theft, 12900 block of Bermuda Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Theft, San Antonio Avenue and Williamsburg Road, 6 p.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:59 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 12:22 p.m.
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Chino Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 4000 block of Cheyenne Court, 2:38 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 8 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6300 block of Chino Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:47 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Sholander Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 p.m.
Robbery, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:42 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5000 block of Roosevelt Street, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Roosevelt Street, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of College Park Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Mineral King Avenue, 5 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona and Walnut avenues, 5:14 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Theft from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of El Prado Road, 4 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6200 block of Grant Street, 5:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona and Walnut avenues, 9:33 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 a.m.
Vandalism, Chino and Don Julian avenues, 9:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Orgren Court, 5 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Theft, 4400 block of Village Drive, 6:17 a.m.
Attempted burglary from a motor vehicle, 6:45 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:05 a.m.
Welfare fraud, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Burglary, 15500 block of Timberidge Lane, 2:06 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 13400 block of Stetson Way, 3:28 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Laurel Court, 11:03 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Oakland Way, 6:30 a.m.
Theft, 2500 block of Cottonwood Trail, 6:52 a.m.
Identity theft, 5000 block of Copper Road, 8:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 2:14 p.m.
Burglary, Butterfield Ranch Road and Sundance Hill Drive, 7:34 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Burglary, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Maroon Bell Drive, 3:26 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 8:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Village Drive, 11:24 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Burglary, 16600 block of Sagebrush Street, 8:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 10:42 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Glenview Street, 11;15 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Nomad Lane, 4:03 p.m.
Assault, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 4:03 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
Identity theft, 15200 block of Green Valley Drive, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 8:04 p.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Glenview Street, 11:01 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Burglary, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:07 a.m.
Bad check offense, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 10:48 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 2000 block of Vista Del Sol, 3:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Norte Vista Drive, 5:12 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 5:21 p.m.
