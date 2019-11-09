A store clerk at the 7-11 store at 4535 Riverside Drive in Chino was injured Wednesday afternoon after trying to stop two women from driving away after a theft inside the store.
One of the women walked into the store around 4:20 p.m., grabbed items and ran outside to a car that was being driven by the second woman, said Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The clerk ran outside to stop her, grabbed the car door handle and fell as the vehicle drove away,” he said. “The suspects were not located.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.