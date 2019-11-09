Chino Valley Fire District firefighters conduct live-fire training Wedneday night at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave in Chino. Another training session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. “If you see smoke, it is from our training,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. Firefighters also conducted mayday drill and citizen rescue during its annual Emergency Operations Rescue drill, the spokeswoman said.
