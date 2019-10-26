A 20-year-old Riverside man is facing charges of sodomy and rape of an unconscious person after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted Oct. 14 at Shady Grove Park in Chino.
Kaeman Julian Robinson was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after he was taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 17000 block of Hidden Trails Lane in Riverside.
Officers went to Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona at 5:09 p.m. on a report of a rape, learning the victim attended a party at a Chino home.
“The victim consumed alcoholic beverages at this party and advised she ended up at another residence, but did not know how she got to that location,” Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. The victim woke at 4 a.m. in her vehicle and discovered she was unrobed and an unknown male was existing the rear seat of her vehicle, St. Franklin said.
The man got into another car and drove away, the woman reported to police.
She then called a friend she was with at the party and was told a video had been posted online of the man exiting her vehicle, Sgt. Franklin said.
“The friend provided the victim with a first name of the subject,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Chino police talked with Mr. Robinson, who claimed the sexual encounter was consensual, she added.
Jail records show Mr. Robinson was released on bail at 5:39 a.m. Oct. 16.
