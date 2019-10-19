A Chino Valley Fire District battalion chief vehicle and a SUV collided in the intersection of Schaefer and Pipeline avenues Oct. 11, according to Fire Chief Tim Shackelford.
Two people inside the SUV were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital after the 9:30 p.m. crash.
Battalion chief Jeremy Ault was not hurt, but was given a few days off, the chief said.
Mr. Ault returned to duty Thursday.
Chief Shackelford said the battalion chief unit was moving eastbound on Schaefer Avenue and the SUV was southbound on Pipeline when the two vehicles collided.
“Battalion chief Ault was able to get out of his vehicle and helped get the two people inside the SUV out,” Chief Shackelford said.
The Chino Police Department is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
