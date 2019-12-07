Stuff the Boot and toy drive set
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters will collect donations for its Stuff the Boot campaign and new and unwrapped toys and sports equipment for its Spark of Love toy drive today (Dec. 7) and Sunday, Dec. 8 in front of Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave. in Chino.
The Stuff the Boot campaign will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with all donations going to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, which sponsors the Bleed Safe Chino Valley, Heart Safe Chino Valley, Make a Child Smile, Burn Camp, Senior Holiday luncheons, Spark of Love toy drive and Adopt a Family programs and Fire and Life Safety Education at elementary schools in Chino Valley.
Residents can also donate to the Spark of Love toy drive each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Each year, we receive many donations for young children, but are always short on items for children between the ages of 11 and 18,” said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. Children can get a free photo taken with Santa Claus during the event.
Chino Valley Fire will continue to collect donations through Tuesday, Dec. 24 at its seven fire stations and fire district administration building.
The fire district administration building is located at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Fire stations in Chino are located at 5078 Schaefer Ave. (Station 61); 7550 Kimball Ave. (Station 63); 12220 Ramona Ave. (Station 65); and 5980 Riverside Drive (Station 67).
Chino Hills stations are located at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road (Station 62); 16231 Canon Lane (Station 64); and 13707 Peyton Drive (Station 66).
Information: chinovalleyfire.org or 902-5260.
Child hit by accidental gunfire
A 6-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound after his 44-year-old father accidentally discharged a gun Nov. 23 inside a home in the 6900 block of Castor Street in Chino. German Arturo Junior Morales was arrested three days later at Loma Linda University Medical Center at 11234 Anderson St., according to jail records. He was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of child endangerment and negligent discharge of a firearm, Chino police said.
Mr. Morales was released on bail at 9:33 a.m. Nov. 27, records show.
Chino police were called at 7:10 p.m. to a home in the 6900 block of Castor Street in Chino on a report of a child with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“Officers located the child and began first aid,” she said. “The son was transported to the hospital for treatment.”
A court date has not been scheduled because the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office has yet to file charges.
Man jailed for striking girl
Chino police arrested an 18-year-old man Nov. 27 on suspicion of striking his juvenile girlfriend during a fight in the 12500 block of Oaks Avenue in Chino.
Ralph Joseph Lavastida, of Hacienda Heights, was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment. He was released from the jail at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show.
Police were called at 8:24 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, learning a man was in a physical altercation with his juvenile girlfriend, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. Mr. Lavastida was arrested 30 minutes later at Walnut Avenue and 17th Street in Chino.
Three arrested in gym locker theft
Two women and a man from Ontario were arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a gym locker at 24-Hour Fitness at 12155 Central Ave., Chino.
Anthony Jackson, 30; Daquisha Johnson, 26; and Melissa Ortiz, 39, were arrested at 5:54 p.m. at a hotel in the 200 block of Vineyard Avenue in Ontario.
“Detectives followed up on leads in the case and located the suspects at the hotel,” Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, theft of an access card, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.
Ms. Ortiz and Ms. Johnson were each booked on $50,000 bail, jail records show. Mr. Jackson was booked on $25,000 bail.
Robbery suspect sought
Police in Chino are looking for a man suspected of stealing headphones and a tablet from the Walmart store in Chino and physically assaulting store employees before running away Monday night.
Store employees reported the theft at 9:42 p.m. at the Walmart store at 3943 Grand Ave., Sgt, Nancy Franklin said.
“Investigation revealed a Hispanic man stole headphones and a tablet and physically assaulted Loss Prevention staff as they attempted to detain him,” the sergeant said.
