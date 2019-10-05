Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:47 a.m.
Identity theft, 12100 block of Roswell Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 3900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Mail theft, 5600 block of Francis Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Park Place, 1:11 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
Assault, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Burglary, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
Burglary, 6600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Central Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Theft, 6600 block of Grant Street, 9:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 1:39 a.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 3:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, noon.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Robbery, Riverside Drive and Third Street, 5:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Stolen vehicle, 6800 block of Egret Street, 3:17 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Assault, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:19 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 10:08 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:05 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Robbery, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:05 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 2:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of 12th Street, 5:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:25 a.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Fictitious check, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Possession of a controlled substance, 6600 block of Burke Court, 1:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Moonflower Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Theft, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Carrying a concealed firearm, Bird Farm Road and Country Club Drive, 3:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 9:43 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:45 a.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 block of Falling Star Lane, 4:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 11:50 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 4:57 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Skyview Ridge, 8:31 a.m.
Burglary, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Vandalism, 4900 block of Agate Road, 2 a.m.
Theft, Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1500 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 7:33 a.m.
Identity theft, 1900 block of Nordic Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of Outrigger Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Identity theft, 5100 block of Highview Street, 11:59 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 11:45 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Theft, 16200 block of Annatto Court, 7:38 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Identity theft, 3100 block of Grant Forest Loop, 10:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:29 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, 7:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Glenview Street, 8:03 a.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 10:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Possession of narcotics, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:34 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:28 a.m.
Bad check offense, 3400 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 2:58 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:45 p.m.
