Two men and a woman were jailed July 31 after police found narcotics and evidence of identity theft inside a car in Chino.
Mark Laura, 27, of Chino; Daniel Gonzales, 22, of Chino Hills; and Monica Sarenana, 28, of Fontana were booked into West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.
Officers were called at 4:14 p.m. to the Shell gas station at 12510 Central Ave. on a report of a suspicious person. A check of their vehicle turned up the narcotics and identity theft evidence. The trio was arrested without incident.
