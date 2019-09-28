The 20th annual San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Rodeo will take place through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 11755 Glen Helen Parkway in San Bernardino.
An estimated 20,000 people attend the event each year. Today’s (Sept. 28) tickets are $20 and Sunday tickets are $10. Children ages 6 and under are free.
Parking is $10.
Food and merchandise vendors will work the event and a dance will follow tonight’s rodeo, which will begin at 4 p.m.
A Challenged Children’s Rodeo will take place at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s rodeo will begin at 2 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff’s Posse, the Boy and Girl Scouts or America, Challenged Children’s Rodeo, Children’s Fund, the 4H Club of San Bernardino, the Yucaipa Equestrian Center, the California State Horseman’s Association and Loma Linda University Hospital for breast cancer research Man Up Crusade.
Information: sheriffsro deo.com.
