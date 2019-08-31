(Editor’s note: Crime reports from Chino Hills Police were not available this week from the department.)
Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Cypress Avenue, 7:25 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Burglary, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona and Walnut avenues, 3:23 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:19 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Witherspoon Road, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Harrison Street, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5900 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Norton Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Lincoln Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 9:05 a.m.
Lost property, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:13 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:03 p.m.
Burglary, 7700 block of Pine Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Lime Place, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Burglary, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Robbery, Philadelphia Street and Benson Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Lee Court, 1:51 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
Burglary, 12700 block of Seventh Street, 6:30 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 10:01 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of San Antonio Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
Lost property, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Third Street, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of 16th Street, 12:13 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12600 block of 16th Street, 1:05 p.m.
Fictitious check, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Orgren Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Stolen vehicle, El Prado Road and Pine Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 10:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:45 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Terry Street, 9:47 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Stallion Avenue and Blaze Street, 8 a.m.
