Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 24
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:02 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Lewis Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
Assault, 13600 block of 12th Street, 11:39 a.m.
Robbery, 4700 block of Doheny Drive, 12:22 p.m.
Sexual assault, 5100 block of Revere Street, 12:46 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, C and Third streets, 4:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 1:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Napa Drive, 1:34 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central and Chino avenues, 2:07 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Norton Avenue, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:25 a.m.
Theft, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Benson Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Identity theft, 12500 block of 10th Street, 5:27 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Acacia Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 12:03 a.m.
Arson, 4600 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 4:13 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:38 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:06 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11700 block of Concord Court, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Tampering with a vehicle, 4700 block of Harrison Street, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, 2:52 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, July 29
Robbery, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 12:25 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 1:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 4 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 2 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Theft, Riverside Drive and Sixth Street, 1:51 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:31 a.m.
Sexual assault, 5300 block of G Street, 10:40 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:38 p.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 6:22 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:30 a.m.
Fictitious check, Central avenue and Victory Way, 8:27 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Turquoise Circle North, 12:26 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 10:17 a.m.
Identity theft, 2300 block of Parkview Lane, 2:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Bainbridge Way, 2:47 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 13500 block of Crescent Hills Drive, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Carrying a concealed firearm, Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline Avenue and Los Serranos Boulevard, 1:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of South Downs Drive, 7:08 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Galloping Hills Road, 6:38 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Oakview Lane, 8:05 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Calle Barcelona, 9:18 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Ramona Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 4:45 p.m.
Drunk in public, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15800 block of Antelope Drive, 6:52 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Carrying a concealed firearm, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 2:42 a.m.
Arson, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:54 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Driving under the influence, Pine and Mesa Oak avenues, 12:02 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 8:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 10:57 a.m.
Monday, July 29
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:51 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:17 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Vandalism, 4600 block of Bird Farm Road, 3:39 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:08 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:02 p.m.
Vandalism, 15000 block of Ashwood Lane, 3:38 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 6:22 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:40 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:22 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 11:40 a.m.
