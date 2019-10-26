A Chino High School student was booked in San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall Oct. 15 on suspicion of forcefully stealing another student’s AirPods on campus.
The Chino High school resource officer got a report from school administrators of an incident involving two students, learning one of the students was walking to class when another student walked up to him and demanded the AirPods he was wearing, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“When the victim attempted to walk away, the suspects grabbed the AirPods from his ear and it dropped to the ground,” the sergeant said. “As the victim attempted to pick up his AirPods, the suspect forcefully pushed him and stole his AirPods.”
The school resource officer talked with the suspect, who then admitted to the incident, Sgt. Franklin said.
The unidentified teen was booked into juvenile hall on a charge of strong arm robbery, she added.
