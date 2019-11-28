Bank robbery suspect arrested
A 47-year-old Canyon Lake man was jailed Nov. 21 on suspicion of committing nine banks robberies in Chino Hills, Orange, Murrieta, Wildomar and Lake Elsinore between June and November.
Donovan Dintelman is being held on $500,000 bail at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.
A man tried to rob a bank in Chino Hills on Nov. 20, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The name and location of the Chino Hills bank was not given.
A license plate number from the suspect’s vehicle led investigators to an address in the 23000 block of Compass Drive in Canyon Lake.
Mr. Dintelman was arrested without incident.
The suspect was wanted in connection with robberies in June of three separate banks in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar. The banks were located inside grocery stores, investigators said.
Santa’s Sleigh coming to Chino
Chino Police Department staff members and Santa Claus will visit several Chino neighborhoods in December during its Santa Sleigh events.
“Residents should listen for the police sirens to know when Santa’s Sleigh will be in their neighborhood,” Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. “We will not be scheduling specific neighborhoods.”
Santa’s Sleigh will visit neighborhoods from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5; Wednesday, Dec. 11; Friday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 14; Tuesday, Dec. 17; Thursday, Dec. 19; and Monday, Dec. 23.
Semi headed to Chino crashes
A truck driver from Monterey Park is facing misdemeanor reckless driving charges after crashing a semi truck that was headed to Chino into a funeral home in North Carolina.
Jing Hung, 34, was hauling plastic bags from Martisville, Virginia to Chino on Nov. 19 when he lost control of the semi on the Interstate 40 offramp of Main Street and crashed into the Salem Funeral and Cremations home.
Police said the driver told them the semi’s brakes had failed.
The driver suffered left elbow and leg injuries and a female passenger had a leg injury in the 9:14 p.m. crash.
No one was inside the funeral home at the time of the crash. Several bricks on the building were damaged.
