The Chino Hills Police Department will host a “Youth Safety” informational meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The meeting is the fourth session of the police department’s community safety series.
Participants will learn about juvenile crimes, drug and alcohol abuse among youth, and social media safety. Behavioral health resource information will be provided.
Free childcare will be offered to children ages 4 to 12 at the nearby McCoy residence by emailing children’s names and ages to HealthyHills@chinohills.org. Those using childcare should arrive early to sign in.
Information: 364-2710.
