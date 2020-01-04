Woman facing assault charges
A 28-year-old Chino woman was jailed Sunday night on suspicion of breaking into a house and attempting to cut her mother with a weapon.
Valerie Sewell was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, according to jail records. Bail was set at $50,000.
Officers were called at 8:02 p.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Eisenhower Court on a report of a domestic disturbance, Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
A woman had broken into the house and attempted to cut her mother, the sergeant said.
Ms. Sewell is also facing a charge of resisting an officer, Sgt. Franklin said.
Firefighter arrested in Chino
A Cal Fire firefighter living in Chino was arrested early last Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Anthony Lopez, 31, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He has posted bail and was released, jail records show.
Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said officers were called at 1:59 a.m. to the 13400 block of Mashona Avenue on a possible child endangerment investigation.
“Mr. Lopez had picked up his children after consuming alcoholic beverages earlier in the night,” Sgt. Franklin said. “He was later located and found to be driving under the influence.”
Jail records indicate Mr. Lopez was arrested at 3:28 a.m. in the 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Mr. Lopez works as a firefighter with Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, but the exact station was not provided.
Robbery suspects sought
Three men and a woman are being sought after a strong-arm robbery Sunday night in the area of Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street in Chino.
“The victim was approached by a white sedan driven by a white female,” Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. “Three black males adults exited the vehicle and approached the victim demanding that he give them his property.”
The unidentified victim dropped his property and ran.
“No witnesses or video were located,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
Fire board meeting Wednesday
Chino Valley Fire District board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Board members regularly meet on the second Wednesday of each month.
Board members will recognize five recent retired employees—Deputy Chief Kyle Collins, Battalion Chief Tim Stewart, Capt. Fernando Caldera, Capt. Don Ross and Engineer Doug Summers— at the meeting.
The board will also vote to increase its pay to as much as $173.50 per meeting in 2020. Currently, board members are paid $157.50 per meeting, not exceeding 10 meetings in a month.
Information: chinovalley fire.org.
One killed in 10 Freeway crash
The 28-year-old passenger sitting in a Smart Car being driven by a 37-year-old Chino Hills man was killed Monday night in a four-car chain reaction crash on the 10 Freeway in Covina.
The identity and city of residence of the man has not been announced, pending notification of next of kin, according to the California Highway Patrol. He died a short time later at Pomona Valley Medical Center, authorities said.
The Smart Car, being driven by Yuan Zhang, was struck from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van that was operated by Amado Santos, 60, of Sun Valley, around 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Holt Boulevard.
The van was moving about 60 mph when it struck the Smart Car.
Investigators said the Smart Car was pushed into a 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV, which in turn, struck a Kia Stinger. Four people, including Mr. Zhang, were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.
All westbound lanes east of Holt Avenue were closed until 9:30 p.m.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office at (626) 338-1164.
