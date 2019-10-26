Chino police jailed a 25-year-old man Oct. 18 on suspicion of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a home in Chino.
Alex Jaime Marquez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of rape, digital penetration and oral copulation, according to the Chino Police Department.
Police officers went to Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 18 on a report of a sexual assault that took place in Chino, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“Officers conducted a thorough investigation, including an interview with the suspect,” Sgt. Franklin said. “During the interview, Mr. Marquez made admissions of the sexual assault.” He was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 19 in Brea, jail records show.
Mr. Marquez was released on bail at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 20, records indicate.
