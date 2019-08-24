Chino police made one arrest during a DUI saturation patrol operation in the city Aug. 16.
Three drivers had their cars impounded or stored, two drivers were found to be unlicensed or driving on a suspended license, and one person was arrested on a felony charge.
Funding for the operation comes from a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
