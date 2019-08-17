Four Chino Valley Fire District employees received awards Wednesday night for their years of service to the district.
Capt. Pete Morales and Engineer Jeff Tytula were given 25-year awards, Engineer Kyle Colonna earned a 15-year award and Chaplain Robert Lewis Jr. was given a Chaplain Service award for his five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.