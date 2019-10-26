One lane of Chino Hills Parkway was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday morning after a trash truck caught fire at Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called at 10:08 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames, said spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
