(Editor’s note: Crime reports from Chino Hills Police were not available from the department this week).
Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:25 a.m.
Battery, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of 11th Street, 12:28 p.m.
Assault, 8000 block of Spencer Street, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:01 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:39 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:32 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:16 a.m.
Assault, 5000 block of Center Street, 7:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:08 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Second and C streets, 9:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:14 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Birmingham Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:06 p.m.
Using false citizenship documents, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Forgery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13500 block of Third Street, 7:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:43 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:56 a.m.
Robbery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Riverside Drive and Oaks Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Robbery, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Benson and Chino avenues, 6:58 a.m.
Mail theft, 4700 block of Doheny Drive, 1:54 p.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 5:28 p.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 6:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Whitebark Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5:35 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 6:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
