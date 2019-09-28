Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Theft, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, 1:29 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Nature Trail Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:03 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Burglary, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 10:38 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 10:43 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Burglary, 5200 block of Bell Court, 12:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Saratoga Place, 1:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:04 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Central Avenue, 3:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Freedom Drive, 5:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:26 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of G Street, 12:21 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:46 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, 3:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of San Antonio Avenue, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Hastings Court, 9:13 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Hastings Court, 10:14 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Ballesteros Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Polk Court, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16000 block of Moonflower Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Wells Place, 4:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Wilbur Avenue, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Angelina Court, 6 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Theft from motor vehicles, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 a.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Wabash Street, 2:30 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13400 block of Saratoga Place, 5:36 a.m.
Identity theft, 13200 block of Rancho Bernard Court, 9:09 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Revere Street, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12900 block of Royal Palm Circle, 2:53 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Rosario Street, 6:48 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Second and C streets, 7:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 3900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Possession of a controlled substance, Bayberry and Rolling Ridge drives, 2;09 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:19 a.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 9:37 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15500 block of Ridgecrest Lane, 2:03 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 4:19 p.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 6:05 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Assault, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:52 p.m.
Identity theft, 2700 block of Olympic View Drive, 5:25 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Theft, Carbon Canyon and Old Carbon Canyon roads, 1:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Heathervale Drive, 9:25 a.m.
Fraud, 15200 block of Carmelita Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13400 block of Catalonia Court, 3:14 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Stolen license plate, 17900 block of Via La Cresta, 9:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Gird Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Drunk in public, 13100 block of Glen Court, 9:31 p.m.
Drunk in public, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Azurite Drive, 2:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2700 block of Eagle Crest Road, 2:17 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Bird Farm Road, 4:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:24 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Identity theft, 2300 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 4:30 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4200 block of Gird Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:04 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:36 p.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Woodview Road, 1:02 p.m.
Robbery, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 6:38 p.m.
Trespassing, 5600 block of Sorrel Hills Drive, 8:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 block of Falling Star Lane, 4:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 11:50 p.m.
