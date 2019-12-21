Chino Police Department
Thursday, Dec. 12
Bicycle theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive 12:39 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 6:43 a.m.
Minor possesses marijuana on school grounds, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:53 a.m.
Battery, 5400 block Choctaw Court, 3:10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 3:11 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:05 a.m.
Battery, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
Assault, Monte Vista Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 6:39 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:09 p.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Yorba Avenue, 2 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4300 block of Lavender Court, 6 p.m.
Theft from buildings, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Oaks Avenue, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Murder, 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, 2:19 a.m. (See story, Page A1)
Possession of a controlled substance, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary from motor vehicle, 12000 block of Lester Place, 4:22 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12000 block of Lester Place, 10:32
Assault with a weapon, 12400 block of Central Ave. 11:12 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Theft, 1300 block of Orange Court, 4:28 a.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:40 a.m.
Theft, 6100 Satterfield Way, 8 a.m.
Theft, 11700 block of Concord Court, 2:54 p.m.
Battery, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary motor vehicle, 12500 block of Benson Ave., 5 p.m.
Battery, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 8:46 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Theft, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 1:02 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Vehicle theft, 5600 block of Guardian Way, 9:10 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, Dec. 12
Narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:58 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Ave., 3:19 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Possession of controlled substance, Pipeline and Eucalyptus Avenues, 12:54 a.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 2:21 p.m.
Narcotics, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:43 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Homeridge Lane, 4:50 p.m.
Trespassing, 4400 block of Soquel Canyon Parkway, 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Driving under the influence, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:13 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:56 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Auto burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 7:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 2300 block of Madrugada Drive, 8:54 a.m.
Auto theft, 4100 block of Lugo Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
Concealed firearm, Eucalyptus Avenue and Yellowstone Circle, 3:01 p.m.
Narcotics, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:25 p.m.
Possession and sale of drugs, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Gird Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Petty theft, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Ironwood Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Auto burglary, 2100 block Sunridge Drive, 7:36 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:56 p.m.
