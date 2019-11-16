Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Theft from motor vehicle, 14600 block of Willamette Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Gird Street and Fern Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Apricot Avenue, 4 p.m.
Robbery, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 4:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5 p.m.
Robbery, Chino and Ramona avenues, 5:01 p.m.
Robbery, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Burglary from motor vehicle, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 4 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:03 a.m.
Minor in possession of marijuana on school grounds, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
Identity theft, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13200 block of 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Sexual assault, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Locust Street, 5:03 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Cambridge Court, 6:57 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
Robbery, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Camelia Court, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Camelia Court, 1:45 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of C Street, 4:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Chino Avenue, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 5:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, noon.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15800 block of Birdfeeder Lane, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Birdfeeder Lane, 9:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Theft from motor vehicles, 8500 block of Founders Grove Street, 1:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 2 p.m.
Vandalism, 4300 block of Lombardy Court, 3:21 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of County Road, 1:47 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4600 block of Terry Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Chestnut Place, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 1:31 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 4:47 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:42 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:04 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Glen Court and Beverly Glen Road, 2:21 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:32 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
Burglary, 3700 block of Daisy Drive, 1:46 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 5000 block of Jade Terrace, 5:13 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:14 a.m.
Trespassing, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Moon Dust Drive, 3:36 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Theft, 16400 block of Denhaven Court, 7:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Prestwicke and Brynwood ways, 11:43 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4700 block of El Molino Lane, 3:13 p.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Rolling Ridge Drive, 4:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:07 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Vandalism, 15300 block of Carmelita Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
Under the influence, 2200 block of Park Vista Lane, 10:30 a.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 3:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Under the influence, 3400 block of Bayberry Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Burglary, 2600 block of Point Coupee, 7:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Burglary, 16100 block of Oakmont Way, 7 a.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Pamela Drive, 9:12 a.m.
