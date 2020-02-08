Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
Minor in possession of marijuana on school grounds, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 11700 block of Harding Court, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Danito Court, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Possession of a scanning device, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Napa Drive, 6:02 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Joaquin Street, 6:30 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Francis Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Assault, 13000 block of 13th Street, 12:12 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Chino Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Theft, Hellman Avenue and Prairie Smoke Street, 4 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6300 block of Hartford Court, 11 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Norfolk Avenue, 6:58 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:12 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Theft, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 12:27 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:33 a.m.
Burglary, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, noon.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 6:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:44 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Madison Street, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Kellogg Avenue, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Central Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:04 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, noon.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 3:45 p.m.
Assault, 13700 block of Live Oak Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 4700 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 11:43 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Magnolia and Schaefer avenues, 7:52 a.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 3:06 p.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:18 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Disturbance of loud noise, 13300 block of Noble Place, 12:09 a.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Rosario Street, 5 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Burglary, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 3:48 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Eastridge Court, 6:01 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 6:46 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Brookside Drive, 6:55 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Burglary, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Assault, Los Serranos Boulevard and Pipeline Avenue, 11 :30 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Burglary, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Laredo Lane, 9:34 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Cherry Drive, 11:35 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline and Eucalyptus avenues, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Burglary, 13900 block of Viewridge Court, 12:15 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:47 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
Identity theft, 2600 block of Stagecoach Trail, 1:53 p.m.
Vandalism, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Vandalism, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 6:33 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:43 a.m.
Fraud, 15200 block of Oakwood Lane, 10:59 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:09 p.m.
Under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Danbury Street, 2:29 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Fraud, 4100 block of Ironwood Drive, 5:58 a.m.
Assault, Olympic View and Peyton drives, 9:48 a.m.
